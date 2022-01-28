Trending

Harley Benton embraces the dark side for the sub-$150, dual-active humbucker ST-20HH

The insanely priced metal-minded axe is Harley Benton's first HH-configured ST model, and will set you back only $143

Harley Benton ST-20HH Active
Harley Benton has expanded its lineup of cheap electric guitars under $500 with the incredibly well-priced ST-20HH.

A quick glance at the beast and you’ll immediately know what Harley Benton has in mind, with the champion of affordable gear dubbing its latest creation a “mean tone monster” that has been purpose-built for metal-minded players.

In an effort to make good on its promise, the company has equipped the ST-20HH with a pair of dual active HBZ humbuckers – the first ST guitar to feature such an appointment – that aim to supply everything from thunderous chugs to delicate cleans.

To dial in these tones, there’s only two controls: a solitary master volume knob and a three-way selector switch.

And, even if Harley Benton falls short of delivering such a comprehensive tonal palette, we can’t say that the Satin Black ST-20HH doesn’t at least look the part. 

Harley Benton ST-20HH Active

Harley Benton ST-20HH Active

Harley Benton ST-20HH Active

Harley Benton ST-20HH Active

Elsewhere on the spec sheet, the none-more-black axe sports a poplar body, modern C-shape bolt-on maple neck and Roseacer fretboard, fitted 22 frets and white dot inlays. These are joined by a black hardtail bridge, diecast tuners and a double-action truss rod.

The ST-20HH Active SBK is available now for $143.

Head over to Harley Benton to find out more.

It's Harley Benton's second release of the year, after it unveiled its two- and four-tier expandable SpaceShip Flex pedalboards earlier this month.

Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.