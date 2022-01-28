Harley Benton embraces the dark side for the sub-$150, dual-active humbucker ST-20HH

Harley Benton has expanded its lineup of cheap electric guitars under $500 with the incredibly well-priced ST-20HH.

A quick glance at the beast and you’ll immediately know what Harley Benton has in mind, with the champion of affordable gear dubbing its latest creation a “mean tone monster” that has been purpose-built for metal-minded players.

In an effort to make good on its promise, the company has equipped the ST-20HH with a pair of dual active HBZ humbuckers – the first ST guitar to feature such an appointment – that aim to supply everything from thunderous chugs to delicate cleans.

To dial in these tones, there’s only two controls: a solitary master volume knob and a three-way selector switch.

And, even if Harley Benton falls short of delivering such a comprehensive tonal palette, we can’t say that the Satin Black ST-20HH doesn’t at least look the part.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Elsewhere on the spec sheet, the none-more-black axe sports a poplar body, modern C-shape bolt-on maple neck and Roseacer fretboard, fitted 22 frets and white dot inlays. These are joined by a black hardtail bridge, diecast tuners and a double-action truss rod.

The ST-20HH Active SBK is available now for $143.

Head over to Harley Benton to find out more.

It's Harley Benton's second release of the year, after it unveiled its two- and four-tier expandable SpaceShip Flex pedalboards earlier this month.