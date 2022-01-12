Harley Benton gets in on the expandable pedalboard action with the SpaceShip Flex 5085 and 4070

Harley Benton has thrown its hat into the expandable pedalboard ring with the release of two telescopic ‘boards, the SpaceShip Flex 5085 and SpaceShip Flex 4070.

Taking cue from D’Addario’s game-changing XPND ‘boards – which pioneered the expandable design – the two SpaceShip Flex units promise a similar level of rig experimentation by way of an adjustable chassis.

It operates exactly as you’d expect. Sliding rails are concealed within the main frame, meaning your rig can be expanded depending on how many pedals you plan on playing through.

Specifically, the larger Flex 5085 can expand from 500mm for more moderate rigs to 850mm for larger assemblies – that works out to be 2,720cm squared of space to play with. The Flex 4070 is similarly impressive, and can enlarge from 400mm to 700mm.

Image 1 of 3 Harley Benton SpaceShip Flex 5085 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 Harley Benton SpaceShip Flex 5085 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 Harley Benton SpaceShip Flex 5085 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Build-wise, the scalable ‘boards are constructed from a powder-coated aluminum frame, and rather conveniently feature factory-fitted loop tape. Both also come equipped with a bracket for attaching pedalboard power supplies.

As an added bonus, the larger 5085 unit also has adjustable rear feet, meaning the level of tilt can be adjusted depending on how steep you want the ‘board’s incline.

Accompanying each unit are padded gig bags, which also include a three-and-a-half meter roll of hook tape for your pedals.

The SpaceShip Flex 4070 and SpaceShip Flex 5085 are both available now for $89 and $134, respectively.

For more info, visit Harley Benton.