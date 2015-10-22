Hatchet Premiere New Song, "Tearing Into Hell" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Tearing Into Hell," a new song by Bay Area thrash metallers Hatchet.
The track is from the band's new album, Fear Beyond Lunacy, which will be released October 30 via The End Records/ADA.
"'Tearing Into Hell' is a song for the evil of this world," says Julz Ramo, Hatchet's founding member, vocalist and lead guitarist.
"I have a strong fascination with serial killers, the type that build up a huge body count over their 'career' as a killer. It's basically about someone who doesn't just go to hell or want to, but one who does so many heinous things that they make a grand entrance into hell. They essentially tear into hell and make it their domain...sounds like fun."
The band are also on tour through November 10, and you can see all their dates below.
"Being a thrash band, you always have that hardcore punk influence somewhere in your sound, and it will be exciting to play to more of that crowd," Ramo adds. "We will be hitting some new territories this time around as well. Look forward to seeing the Hatchet Legions in full force!"
Fear Beyond Lunacy is available for preorder on iTunes as part of exclusive bundles through The Omega Order.
Hatchet on Tour:
- Oct 22 -- Vanguard; Tulsa, OK
- Oct 23 -- Korova; San Antonio, TX
- Oct 24 -- Del Rio Civic Center; Del Rio, TX ***
- Oct 25 -- Cine El Rey; McAllen, TX ***
- Oct 26 -- Beershakers; Corpus Christi, TX***
- Oct 27 -- Stubbs Jr.; Austin, TX***
- Oct 28 -- Jake's; Lubbock, TX ***
- Oct 29 -- Trees; Dallas, TX ***
- Oct 30 -- 18th St.; San Leon, TX ***
- Oct 31 -- BFE Club; Houston, TX
- Nov 2 -- Blue Max; Midland, TX ***
- Nov 3 -- Mesa Music Hall; El Paso, TX ***
- Nov 4 -- Juggernaut - Gallup, NM
- Nov 6 -- Club Red - Mesa, AZ w/Krigblast
- Nov 7 -- Elk's Lodge - San Bernardino, CA w/Fog of War
- Nov 8 -- Doll Hut - Anaheim, CA w/Fog of War
- Nov 9 -- SLO Brewing - San Luis Obispo w/Doyle
- Nov 10 -- Loaded - Hollywood. CA w/Fog of War
- Nov 11 -- Ozzy's Sports Bar - Fresno, CA w/Fog of War
- Nov 13 -- Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA w/Fog of War
- *Lich King only | **Solo show | ***with Calabrese | +with Fog Of War