Hatchet Premiere New Song, "Tearing Into Hell" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Tearing Into Hell," a new song by Bay Area thrash metallers Hatchet.

The track is from the band's new album, Fear Beyond Lunacy, which will be released October 30 via The End Records/ADA.

"'Tearing Into Hell' is a song for the evil of this world," says Julz Ramo, Hatchet's founding member, vocalist and lead guitarist.

"I have a strong fascination with serial killers, the type that build up a huge body count over their 'career' as a killer. It's basically about someone who doesn't just go to hell or want to, but one who does so many heinous things that they make a grand entrance into hell. They essentially tear into hell and make it their domain...sounds like fun."

The band are also on tour through November 10, and you can see all their dates below.

"Being a thrash band, you always have that hardcore punk influence somewhere in your sound, and it will be exciting to play to more of that crowd," Ramo adds. "We will be hitting some new territories this time around as well. Look forward to seeing the Hatchet Legions in full force!"

Fear Beyond Lunacy is available for preorder on iTunes as part of exclusive bundles through The Omega Order.

For more about Hatchet, follow the band on Facebook.

Hatchet on Tour: