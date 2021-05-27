Haunted Labs' Old Ruin distortion pedal aims to sound as sinister as it looks

North Carolina-based pedal maker Haunted Labs has announced its latest distortion pedal, the Old Ruin.

Offering a “user-friendly recipe for mayhem”, the new stompbox – which is handmade in the USA – boasts a three-knob control layout, with dials for Volume, Gain and Texture. The latter is an additional tone shaper, which further affects the pedal's “pugnacious character”.

Haunted Labs explains: “Texture is much more than just an earthly tone control. It summons sonic nuances from the great beyond. Looking for something silky and stealthy? You'll find it here. Prefer a stinging, searing experience like a face full of lava? Twist the Texture knob, wake up and smell the brimstone.”

On the tone of the pedal, the company says it delivers a “broad array of distorted deliciousness, ranging from a somewhat mild overdrive all the way to higher-gain howling.”

The pedal boasts standard 9V DC operation as well as true bypass functionality.

The Old Ruin is available now for $159. For more information, head over to Haunted Labs.