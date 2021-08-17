HeadRush unveils ultra-compact, feature-packed amp and FX modeler, the MX5

HeadRush has debuted the latest addition to its revered lineup of cutting edge guitar effects 'boards, the MX5.

Boasting a supremely streamlined chassis that still manages to accommodate two control knobs, three footswitches, a built-in expression pedal and a four-inch touch display, the MX5 has boldly been dubbed by the US-based brand as “the most powerful and easiest to use” amp modeler ever.

In practice, the MX5 arrives loaded with a slew of vintage and contemporary tonal options, boiling down to 50 guitar and bass amps, 15 cab models with 10 individual mic emulations, and 66 premium FX models.

Said to offer up simulations of some sought-after amp and effects gear with authentic dynamic response characteristics, HeadRush’s latest offering will also be compatible with the brand’s ever-expanding catalog of amp and effects algorithms, which is updated based on user requests and feedback.

As well as being able to easily switch between the available amp and cab configurations, users can double amp/cab rigs, while also being able to construct effects chains using up to nine individual FX models.

In terms of controls, the intuitive touch screen allows users to drop and drag effects pedals to curate personal pedalboards, with the two control knobs dictating master volume levels and fine-tuning, rig-scrolling adjustments.

The built-in expression pedal also serves the same purpose as the identical feature found in HeadRush’s larger pedalboards, meaning Classic and Advanced expression modes are available, as is the hands-free parameter controller mode for on-the-fly live changes.

Elsewhere, the assignable footswitches serve a multitude of functions. As well as being responsible for operating the built-in looper and tuner, each footswitch can also be assigned to trigger individual effects pedals from the chosen signal chain.

Rig mode also lets players use the three footswitches to easily call upon three pre-saved presets for quick-fire changes.

Other functional appointments include a stereo FX loop – meaning the MX5’s presets can be used in partnership with external effects pedals – and a built-in USB audio interface for recording and reamping.

The Headrush MX5 is available now for $399.

For more information, visit HeadRush.