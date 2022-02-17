Health team up with Lamb of God for punishing new single, Cold Blood, announce new album, DISCO4 :: PART II

Hear Willie Adler and Mark Morton's furious guitar riffs bolstered by the industrial trio's atmospheric pads and speaker-rattling electronic kicks

LA noise rockers Health have announced a new album, DISCO4 :: PART II, drafting in groove metal titans Lamb of God for a new single, Cold Blood.

Arriving April 8 via Loma Vista Recordings, the record follows 2020's DISCO4 :: PART I, and will include previously released tracks Isn't Everyone (with fellow industrial rockers Nine Inch Nails), Dead Flowers (with singer-songwriter Poppy), and Excess (with French synthwave artist Perturbator).

Like Isn't Everyone, Dead Flowers and Excess – which saw Health lean more on the artistic styles of NIN, Poppy and Perturbator, respectively – Cold Blood sees Lamb of God take the reigns, with the unmistakable electric guitar riffs of Willie Adler and Mark Morton taking center stage.

However, Lamb of God's raw metal power is bolstered at times by Health's atmospheric synth pads and boomy electronic kick drum hits, solidifying Cold Blood as one of the most unexpected yet killer collaborations of the year so far. Check it out below.

Other artists set to feature on DISCO4 :: PART II include Zambian-Canadian rapper Backxwash, post-punk experimentalist Ekkstacy, and hip-hop punk rockers Ho99o9.

“Three years after Vol. 4 :: Slaves of Fear, Health's ferocious entry into the world of heavy music, the band returns with the second half of their DISCO4 series,” a press statement reads.

“A whole lot went to hell in the world in 2020, forcing the band to reinvent how they wrote at home. For DISCO4 :: PART II, they cut it fast and mean, and let legends of heavy music influence them right back.”

