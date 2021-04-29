Hear David Gilmour and Peter Green play a previously unreleased version of Fleetwood Mac’s Need Your Love So Bad

Rufus Publications has unveiled a never-before-heard version of Fleetwood Mac’s Need Your Love So Bad, performed by the late electric guitar great Peter Green and David Gilmour.

Featuring Green’s original vocals, which were recorded in 1968 on a domestic tape recorder in his mother’s attic, the track was later fleshed out by the Pink Floyd legend, who added some new dynamic-spanning lead guitar parts and exquisite acoustic guitar strums.

The six-and-a-half minute anthem ditches the orchestral strings for a more pronounced Hammond-style organ, and also serves up some tasty slide guitar work, decorative double-stop flourishes and atmospheric, single-string soundscapes.

Recorded in collaboration with producer Laurie Latham, the pair were able to show Green their fresh take on the track, and received his seal of approval before he peacefully passed away in his sleep on July 25 2020.

“This version of Need Your Love So Bad started life as a home recorded vocal by Peter Green in 1968 using a domestic tape recorder,” a statement from Rufus Publications says.

“Producer Laurie Latham took the vocal track and with the full input of legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour created a new musical landscape for this classic blues track.”

Green and Gilmour’s version of Need Your Love So Bad is the first of two previously unreleased versions of Fleetwood Mac songs to be unveiled in conjunction with the newly announced The Albatross Man – a book about Peter Green’s life, which features rare photos and memorabilia.

The second track – which is yet to be released – is a version of the band’s 1971 hit Man Of The World, recorded by Kirk Hammett and Mick Fleetwood.

The Albatross Man is available to preorder now ahead of an October 29 release – for more information, visit Rufus Publications.