New Peter Green book The Albatross Man to feature rare photos and memorabilia, newly recorded music from David Gilmour and Kirk Hammett

Peter Green was known to be an exceptionally private man, but the legendary blues-rock electric guitar player and Fleetwood Mac founder, who passed away in July 2020 at the age of 73, spent the last four years of his life working on a detailed book about his life.

Now that book, a massive, illustrated effort titled The Albatross Man, is being released via Rufus Publications.

The 450-page coffee table book boasts personal pictures, Fleetwood Mac notes and essays and an array of photos, many previously unpublished. There are also written contributions from Kirk Hammett, Bernie Marsden, producer Mike Vernon and many others.

Even more intriguing is the fact that there is a music element to the project, including a newly discovered Green vocal take of Need Your Love So Bad, recorded in the mid ‘60s in his mother’s attic on a tape recorder. That take formed the basis of a new version of the song, with David Gilmour on guitars and production by Laurie Latham.

Additionally, a new recording of Man of the World, with Kirk Hammett playing Greeny, is included. Man of the World also features Mick Fleetwood on drums and Bob Rock handling bass and production.

Hammett talked about his contribution in a recent interview, saying "It gets a little uppity in the end, and what I did was I just modernized the whole song, modernized it with modern tones, kind of like a more modern arrangement. I've made the uppity part heavy and dynamic.”

According to Rufus, The Albatross Man began when the company’s Mark Smith started traveling to Canvey Island on a regular basis to talk to Green about his life, look through his personal archive and discuss his love for fishing, drawing and listening to a wide range of music. During this time, a book of rare images, memorabilia, lyrics and notes from Green’s Fleetwood Mac days was assembled, with the guitarist having complete control over the direction and details.

The Albatross Man will ship in October, on what would have been Green’s 75th birthday, in three editions.

The Ultra Limited Personally Signed Peter Green version (£2,000; approx. $2,775) is offered in a run of 50 numbered copies, in a leather-bound case and clamshell box, with two single-sided 7-inch vinyl singles (also on CD) and hand-drawn Green art. Each book is personally signed by Green, and also includes a Peter Green T-shirt.

There’s also a Deluxe Man of the World edition, limited to 500 numbered copies and signed by Kirk Hammett, for £295 (approx. $410), and a Standard Edition for £95 (approx. $130).

The Albatross Man is available for preorder beginning April 28. For more information. head to Rufus Publications.