ALBUMMonstro (Vagrant Records)

SOUND Featuring former members of Bloodsimple, Danzig and Torche, Monstro inject some heavy psych rock and trippy shoegaze into the aggressive attack, deep tones and dark vibes of their former bands. The result, as heard on Monstro’s self-titled debut, is a headbanging stoner’s dream.

KEY TRACK “Anchors Up!”

Listen to "Anchors Up!":

Monstro "Anchors Up!" by GuitarWorld