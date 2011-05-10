Hear It: Tab Benoit "Medicine"

Medicine, Tab Benoit¹s seventh solo release on Telarc International, a division of Concord Music Group, successfully joins two gifted guitarists/songwriters in a session that proves greater than the sum of its parts. Available now, the 11-track recording features seven new Benoit originals co-written with ace songwriter Anders Osborne (his song "Watch the Wind Blow By" was recorded by Tim McGraw in 2002, hitting No. 1 on the country charts for two weeks and selling over three million albums, and Keb¹ Mo¹s 1999 Grammy-winning album Slow Down, featured two songs he had co-written). Check out the title track, "Medicine," here:

