Hear Jeff Beck's First New Studio Track in Five Years, "Tribal"

On May 19, guitar legend Jeff Beck will release Live+, a new, mostly live album.

We say "mostly live" because it also contains two of his first new studio recordings since his last studio album, 2010's Emotion & Commotion.

Today you can check out one of the new songs, "Tribal."

"'Tribal' was the first thing I came up with, on day one of the LA recording sessions," Beck told Rolling Stone. "It was meant to be for extreme club/dance-type music, and it went through several radical changes that just didn't work. So with Ruth [Lorenzo]'s vocal we stripped it back to just me and Veronica [Bellino, drummer], with Rhonda [Smith]'s bass dubbed later, which brought back the wild roughness I was originally after."

Note that the album's two new tracks are merely a teaser for the studio album Beck has been working on for more than a year.

Live+, which will be issued via Atco Records, can be pre-ordered here.

The guitarist will spend the next two weeks playing shows in the Midwest.