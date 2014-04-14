Hear Led Zeppelin Perform "Good Times Bad Times" and "Communication Breakdown" Live in Paris, 1969

Led Zeppelin are streaming a tasty piece of content from the upcoming newly remastered version of their 1969 debut album.
Check out the complete live performance of the band's "Good Times Bad Times" / "Communication Breakdown" medley from an October 10, 1969, performance at the L'Olympia in Paris.
The live disc — featuring the complete Paris show — makes up the bonus material that will be included with the deluxe reissue of Led Zeppelin, which will be released June 3 by Atlantic/Swan Song. The album — and every Led Zeppelin album — has been remastered by Jimmy Page.
Here's the complete track listing from the deluxe version of Led Zeppelin:
- 01. Good Times Bad Times
- 02. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You
- 03. You Shook Me
- 04. Dazed And Confused
- 05. Your Time Is Gonna Come
- 06. Black Mountain Side
- 07. Communication Breakdown
- 08. I Can't Quit You Baby
- 09. How Many More Times
Companion Audio Disc: Live At The Olympia - Paris, France October 10, 1969:
01. Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown
02. I Can't Quit You Baby
03. Heartbreaker
04. Dazed And Confused
05. White Summer/Black Mountain Side
06. You Shook Me
07. Moby Dick
08. How Many More Times