Hear Led Zeppelin Perform "Good Times Bad Times" and "Communication Breakdown" Live in Paris, 1969

Led Zeppelin are streaming a tasty piece of content from the upcoming newly remastered version of their 1969 debut album.

Check out the complete live performance of the band's "Good Times Bad Times" / "Communication Breakdown" medley from an October 10, 1969, performance at the L'Olympia in Paris.

The live disc — featuring the complete Paris show — makes up the bonus material that will be included with the deluxe reissue of Led Zeppelin, which will be released June 3 by Atlantic/Swan Song. The album — and every Led Zeppelin album — has been remastered by Jimmy Page.

Here's the complete track listing from the deluxe version of Led Zeppelin:

  • 01. Good Times Bad Times
  • 02. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You
  • 03. You Shook Me
  • 04. Dazed And Confused
  • 05. Your Time Is Gonna Come
  • 06. Black Mountain Side
  • 07. Communication Breakdown
  • 08. I Can't Quit You Baby
  • 09. How Many More Times

Companion Audio Disc: Live At The Olympia - Paris, France October 10, 1969:

01. Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown
02. I Can't Quit You Baby
03. Heartbreaker
04. Dazed And Confused
05. White Summer/Black Mountain Side
06. You Shook Me
07. Moby Dick
08. How Many More Times