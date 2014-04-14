Hear Led Zeppelin Perform "Good Times Bad Times" and "Communication Breakdown" Live in Paris, 1969

Led Zeppelin are streaming a tasty piece of content from the upcoming newly remastered version of their 1969 debut album.

Check out the complete live performance of the band's "Good Times Bad Times" / "Communication Breakdown" medley from an October 10, 1969, performance at the L'Olympia in Paris.

The live disc — featuring the complete Paris show — makes up the bonus material that will be included with the deluxe reissue of Led Zeppelin, which will be released June 3 by Atlantic/Swan Song. The album — and every Led Zeppelin album — has been remastered by Jimmy Page.

Here's the complete track listing from the deluxe version of Led Zeppelin:

Led Zeppelin track listing:

01. Good Times Bad Times

02. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You

03. You Shook Me

04. Dazed And Confused

05. Your Time Is Gonna Come

06. Black Mountain Side

07. Communication Breakdown

08. I Can't Quit You Baby

09. How Many More Times

Companion Audio Disc: Live At The Olympia - Paris, France October 10, 1969:

01. Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown

02. I Can't Quit You Baby

03. Heartbreaker

04. Dazed And Confused

05. White Summer/Black Mountain Side

06. You Shook Me

07. Moby Dick

08. How Many More Times