We've long been big fans of Mary Spender, the British guitar-slinger who's become one of the internet's most shrewd guitar commentators.

Of course, in addition to the advice and words of wisdom she frequently doles out on her popular YouTube channel, she's also a brilliantly innovative player and songwriter in her own right, winning fans across the world with her percussive, deeply intricate style.

All of Spender's many talents are on display in the video above, which shows her lovely solo cover of Stealers Wheel's Stuck In The Middle With You.

Using an Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent signature electric guitar strung with a set of Elixir Optiweb strings (some of the best electric guitar strings on the planet, mind you), Spender gives the song a sweetly soulful makeover that's an absolute treat to listen to.

For more on Mary Spender and her music, follow her on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

For more on Elixir and its Optiweb strings, stop by the company's website.