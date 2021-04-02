Hear St. Vincent's surreal, soulful new single, The Melting Of The Sun

Last month, St. Vincent capped weeks of speculation and teases with the announcement of her new album, Daddy's Home, and the unveiling of its 70s funk-infused lead single, Pay Your Way in Pain.

Now, St. Vincent – the stage name of Annie Clark – has unveiled the album's second single, the similarly slinky, soulful and difficult-to-pin-down The Melting Of The Sun.

You can check out its music video – which features animation by Chris McD – below.

Daddy’s Home, Clark's sixth album, is set for a May 14 release via Loma Vista recordings. It was produced by Clark with Jack Antonoff.

To promote it, Clark is scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live this Saturday, April 3.

You can check out Daddy’s Home's cover art and tracklist below, and preorder it right here on CD, vinyl, vinyl deluxe and cassette formats.

(Image credit: St. Vincent)

St. Vincent – Daddy's Home