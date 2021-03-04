St. Vincent announces new album Daddy’s Home, releases lead single Pay Your Way in Pain

After months of speculation and a new advertising campaign, St Vincent has finally confirmed everybody’s suspicions and officially announced her new album, which will indeed be titled Daddy’s Home.

Daddy’s Home will be the sixth album from St. Vincent’s – aka Annie Clark – and is set to be released on May 14 via Loma Vista recordings.

Along with the confirmation, St. Vincent dropped the lead single from the upcoming album, Pay Your Way in Pain, which is described as a “slinky slab of funk” that sounds as though “time travelers from the future having booked a session Electric Lady in the early '70s”. We're inclined to agree.

The music video for the new track, which was directed by Bill Benz of the upcoming St. Vincent documentary, The Nowhere Inn, is available to watch now.

Said to be the synthesis of the last four years of both St. Vincent's personal life and her artistic exploration, Daddy's Home promises to showcase Clarke's vocal and electric guitar skills in a new light.

The album itself was produced by Annie Clarke and Jack Antonoff, recorded by Laura Sisk, mixed by Cian Riordan and mastered by Chris Gehringer.

Check out the Daddy’s Home tracklist below.

Pay Your Way In Pain Down And Out Downtown Daddy’s Home Live In the Dream The Melting Of The Sun The Laughing Man Down Somebody Like Me My Baby Wants A Baby …At The Holiday Party Candy Darling

Daddy's Home is available to preorder now in CD, vinyl, vinyl deluxe and cassette formats.