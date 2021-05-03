Hear The Black Keys tackle R.L. Burnside’s Going Down South

Last month, The Black Keys announced a new blues covers album, Delta Kream. With the announcement came the release of the album's first single, a loose, limber and explosive take on John Lee Hooker's Crawling King Snake.

Now, the band has released a second single from the album, a swampy, spirited version of R.L. Burnside’s Going Down South that you can check out in the video below.

"I feel like people like Junior Kimbrough and R.L. Burnside to me are every bit as important as Muddy Waters or Howlin' Wolf," Black Keys guitarist/singer Dan Auerbach said in a recent Apple Music 1 interview with Zane Lowe. "And we were living while they were making records and I could go and see them. And it was just, I don't know, I just felt a connection to it."

Set for a May 14 release via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch, Delta Kream features covers of songs by R. L. Burnside, John Lee Hooker, Ranie Burnette, Junior Kimbrough and Big Joe Williams. It's the band's follow-up to 2019's Let's Rock.

You can check out the album's cover art and track list below, and preorder it here.

(Image credit: Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records)

The Black Keys – Delta Kream: