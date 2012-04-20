Hear "Twisted," a Previously Unreleased Dimebag Darrell Track

It's been a big couple of weeks for Pantera fans.

First the band premiered a new music video for a previously unheard track called "Piss" at the fourth annual Revolver Golden God , and now a previously unheard Dimebag track has appeared online — apparently to promote a new Dimebag-themed skateboard from Elephant Brand Skateboards.

You can hear "Twisted" in the below video, which was filmed at Dimebag and longtime girlfriend Rita Haney’s home in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.

The song may be as close to a Dime solo track as we'll ever get, with the man himself handling vocal duties on the cut. It may not be "Walk" — and, in fact, it sounds a bit more like something off Rebel Meets Rebel — but any day you get to hear a new Dimebag solo is a good day in our book!

If you want to own a copy of "Twisted," it's available through CDBaby.com.

Pantera will release a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Vulgar Display of Power next month via Rhino Records.