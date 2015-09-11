Hear Van Halen Play “All Day and All of the Night” in Newly Unearthed 1976 Live Recording

The clip below presents a newly unearthed soundboard recording of Van Halen performing the Kinks’ “All Day and All of the Night” live at the Pasadena Civic Center November 19, 1976.

This recording, which has never been presented before, comes courtesy of Greg Renoff, author of the forthcoming book Van Halen Rising as a “thank you” for all of the pre-orders of author-signed copies from the Van Halen Store.

Van Halen’s love of the Kinks’ music would reveal itself in the group’s early albums. They covered “You Really Got Me” on their self-titled 1978 debut and “Where Have All the Good Times Gone” on 1982’s Diver Down.

Van Halen Rising ships next week. To order your copy, visit the Van Halen Store.