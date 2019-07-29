Hear Volbeat Channel Elvis Presley on New Single, “Pelvis on Fire”

Volbeat have shared a new song, “Pelvis on Fire,” from their forthcoming album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound. You can check it out above.

Said singer Michael Poulsen about the swaggering track, which puts his love of Elvis Presley on full display, “It’s a pure rock ‘n’ roller. When you hear songs from the Fifties and Sixties, and read the lyrics, they are not that deep. But it sounds great. It is a feeling. It’s a movement. It’s sexuality. It’s emotional and that thing we feel when we hear good rock ‘n’ roll.”

Rewind, Replay, Rebound will be released August 2 via Republic Records. The album was produced by Jacob Hansen and co-produced by Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. Guests include Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon (“Die to Live”), and Exodus and Slayer guitarist Gary Holt (the solo on “Cheapside Sloggers”).

Said Poulsen about the record, “The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove—not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself. We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.”

Rewind, Replay, Rebound is available for pre-order here.