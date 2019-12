In a brief status update via the band's Twitter account, Hellyeah have revealed that they ""have 6 songs demoed! Things are rolling quick. This shit is heavy and badass!!"

The band's forthcoming third studio album is still without a name or official release date.

Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul was interviewed by Artisan News Service at the third annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards on April 20 in Los Angeles. During the interview, Vinnie spoke about the band's new album. Check out the clip below: