Here comes the sunburst: Chicago Music Exchange is selling three highly sought-after vintage Les Pauls

Chicago Music Exchange appears to be on a vintage electric guitar roll these days.

Back in September, the shop put up for sale three stunning ‘50s Fender blackguards; now, they’ve unveiled a trio of authentic Les Paul Standard Bursts on offer.

The models – two ’59 Bursts and a 1960 “Scarface” example – are available from CME now.

What’s more, to celebrate having not one, not two, but three genuine Bursts under one roof for the first time in the store's history, CME is also giving away a 60th Anniversary Les Paul, built by the Gibson Custom Shop as a perfect replica of an early sunburst Les Paul.

For more information, head to Chicago Music Exchange.

And to brush up on your Burst history, check out the video above.