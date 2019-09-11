Three genuine '50s blackguard Fenders are now available at Chicago Music Exchange

Chicago Music Exchange is offering three authentic early-50s blackguard Fender electric guitars for sale.

The models are a 1951 and 1953 Telecaster and a 1953 Fender Esquire.

The ‘51 Telecaster has been refinished and aged, while the ’53 Tele is 100 percent original – so much so that, according to Chicago Music Exchange, the headstock logo “looked almost unoriginal.”

The guitar also boasts original 3-way pickup switching and comes with the original poodle case plus some original case candy.

The ‘53 Esquire, meanwhile, has undergone some renovation. The guitar had previously been hand-routed for a humbucker in the neck, and now sports a CME-installed ’59 Gibson PAF in that position. There’s also a raised Champion lap steel pickup at the bridge.

As would be expected, these guitars don't come cheap: The ’51 Tele and the Esquire sell for $24,995, while the ’53 Tele is $45,995.

For more information or to purchase one of these vintage beauties, head to Chicago Music Exchange.