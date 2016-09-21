What Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Rush Would Sound Like If They Sucked

(Image credit: Ebet Roberts/Getty Images)

Despite what you might've read on that bathroom wall in 1998, Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Rush do not suck. Quite the opposite, in fact.

But what if they did? What if they sounded like your 9-year-old kid's garage band?

That's pretty much the premise behind a series of new videos created and posted by YouTube user Pluffnub.

Pluffnub re-imagines—and remixes—classic tunes by classic bands, making them sound like crap. For instance, in the handful of examples we've provided below, you get to hear Metallica's "Master of Puppets," Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" and Dragonforce's "Through the Fire and the Flames" with all the instruments off tempo. Below that, you can check out Rush's "YYZ" with an out-of-tune guitar, followed by Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" with the vocals a half-step shy of the key.

If you'd like to hear more of this sort of thing, we're not sure what that says about you. That said, you can head here for more.