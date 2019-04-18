Hollywood Vampires Share New Song, “Who’s Laughing Now,” Detail New Album

Hollywood Vampires, featuring Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, will release their second album, Rise, on June 21 via earMUSIC. In advance of the record, they’ve shared the first single, "Who's Laughing Now." You can check it out below.

In addition to the band’s original material, Rise also features cover of David Bowie's "Heroes"—performed by Depp—the Jim Carroll Band’s "People Who Died" and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory," sung by Perry.

Said Cooper, "Rise is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I've ever been a part of. I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album. Each of us—Joe, Johnny, Tommy (Henriksen) and myself have written songs on this album. What is different though is that I didn't try to change any songs to be more 'Alice-like.' Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool. I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires' sound really is, whereas with the first album, we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock 'n' roll brothers."

Added Perry: " Rise came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires. The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders. There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I've been part of. I can't wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans."

Hollywood Vampires will also embark on a short U.S. tour in early May in support of Rise.

The full itinerary can be found here.

Rise track listing:

01. I Want My Now

02. Good People Are Hard to Find

03. Who's Laughing Now

04. How the Glass Fell

05. The Boogieman Surprise

06. Welcome to Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck + John Waters)

07. The Wrong Bandage

08. You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory

09. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations