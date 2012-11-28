How to Destroy Angels Release "Ice Age" Music Video

How to Destroy Angels have released a dark new video for their track "Ice Age," off the group's new An Omen EP. Watch the John Hillcoat-directed clip below.

The band — which features Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor, his wife Mariqueen Maandig and longtime collaborators Rob Sheridan and Atticus Ross — are set to follow up their latest EP with a full-length album slated for a 2013 release. Reznor has also stated in recent interviews that something will likely happen in the near future with Nine Inch Nails, who have been largely dormant in recent years while Reznor has explored other projects.

It was also recently revealed in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session that he was "helping out" with a track for the new Queens of the Stone Age album, which will feature Dave Grohl on drums.