How Not to Build an Electric Guitar: Hazards of Electricity — Shocking Video

As you know, people tend to make videos and post them to YouTube.

In this case, a person named Mehdi Sadaghdar made a video — titled "How NOT to Build an Electric Guitar (The Hazards of Electricity)" — and posted it to YouTube. You can check it out below. When you do that, please let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

Sadaghdar added the following info to his clip:

"Don't make your electric guitar this way! Just learn to be safe with electricity. For more design details, please visit electroboom.com."

You also can follow Sadaghdar on Facebook HERE.

Obviously, this video is meant to be a joke; not only that, it's meant to to teach people to respect electricity. Be sure to check out his sites for more info.