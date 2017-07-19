How People Try Out Electric Guitars

As a longtime patron of guitar stores across the country, I can confidently say that this list, while not 100% comprehensive, is the average of all guitar players who lift a guitar from the wall and take it for a test drive.

We all have to play our most impressive lick, and, of course, nobody can avoid some tasty blues licks. But how is this guitar set up? How’s the action? Neck relief? These are all things that need to be checked and examined over and again during a guitar testing session.

Inevitably, though, our time in the limelight will come to a close as that shredder dude with big hair and sunglasses grabs the Flying V off the wall and begins melting away our egos and our faces.

