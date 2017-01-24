Guitar Heroes Tell How to Play Guitar—in Three Words or Less

Being a YouTuber, I’ve come across many differing opinions on a ton of different topics, from technique to philosophy and everything in between.

Just when I think I’ve made the perfect video, I always find at least one differing stance in the comments section from someone who might not agree with whatever message I’m putting out there.

With this in mind, I decided to use my 2017 Winter NAMM Show experience to ask the same questions of many different guitar players who are much more qualified than me to answer, in hopes that their responses would prove some previous points I always try to convey in my content.

This is the first of a few experimental videos I’ll be sharing where I dissect the brains of guitar legends like Zakk Wylde, Jeff Loomis, John Petrucci and many more.

“How do I play guitar?” The answer is certainly subjective, but since said answers are coming from sources who have much more experience than most of us, these words have more meaning.

