How to Sound Better Without Practicing? Distortion and Delay!

Since the dawn of mankind, humans have been searching for shortcuts. The quickest way to the top has always been an elusive path to discover, but I’m here to light the way–at least as far as guitar is concerned.

That’s right, friends. Have you ever found yourself muttering under your breath, “Dammit, why don’t I sound good?” If so, read on.

You see, the key to sounding better on guitar has nothing to do with actually practicing. It’s much more important to create a shroud of mystery as you concoct your face-melting licks. This veil consists of rich, sultry distortion covered in milky, wet delay.

Upon dialing in this sonic orgasm, you’ll instantly find what you’ve been looking for. Your clothes will fit better, your hair will look shinier and your sound will improve exponentially, all without the monotonous ticking of a metronome.

Look, I could sit here all day showing you the dots, so if you’re down for connecting them, look no further than distortion and delay, my child.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.