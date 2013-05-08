As I Lay Dying Singer Tim Lambesis Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Sting

Tim Lambesis, the lead singer from metal band As I Lay Dying, was arrested yesterday in Southern California. Authorities said he tried to hire an undercover detective to kill his estranged wife.

Lambesis, 32, was arrested at a store in Oceanside, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The statement added that said detectives received information late last week that Lambesis had solicited someone to murder his wife, who lives in Encinitas. A task force from several law enforcement agencies launched an investigation that led to Lambesis' arrest.

That's all we know at the moment, but stay tuned for updates as we get them!

As I Lay Dying formed in San Diego in 2000 and has released six albums, including the hugely popular An Ocean Between Us from 2007 and their latest effort, Awakened, which was released in September 2012.

According to the band's website, As I Lay Dying are scheduled to tour the US later this month.