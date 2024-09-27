“Tailored for his percussive playing and highly technical style”: Ibanez finally honors prog guitar hero Manuel Gardner Fernandes with his first signature model – and it’s a radical reimagining of the firm’s most daring design

By
published

The percussive fingerstyle heavyweight has swapped AZ Superstrats for the ergonomics of the Quest range, resulting in Ibanez's finest headless guitar yet

Manuel Gardner Fernandes with his Ibanez MGFM10
(Image credit: Ibanez)

Progressive virtuoso Manuel Gardner Fernandes has finally been bestowed with an Ibanez signature guitar – the headless MGFM10.

A signature Fernandes Ibanez has been a long time coming, and quite frankly it’s a surprise it has taken so long. After all, Fernandes has been an Ibanez endorsee for some time now, and made a name for himself behind the fretboard of some radical custom Ibanez designs.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.