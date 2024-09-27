“Tailored for his percussive playing and highly technical style”: Ibanez finally honors prog guitar hero Manuel Gardner Fernandes with his first signature model – and it’s a radical reimagining of the firm’s most daring design

Progressive virtuoso Manuel Gardner Fernandes has finally been bestowed with an Ibanez signature guitar – the headless MGFM10.

A signature Fernandes Ibanez has been a long time coming, and quite frankly it’s a surprise it has taken so long. After all, Fernandes has been an Ibanez endorsee for some time now, and made a name for himself behind the fretboard of some radical custom Ibanez designs.

Armed with any number of one-off Ibanez AZ Superstrats, Fernandes propelled himself to prog-rock stardom, having first found attention by popularizing his trademark percussive approach on social media before branching out into heavier prog rock territory with Unprocessed.

Now, for his first-ever signature, Fernandes has swapped the Strat-style ergonomics of the AZ for the headless design of Ibanez’s Quest range – and it’s one of the most striking signatures we’ve seen in quite some time.

Manuel Gardner Fernandes -Signature Guitar - MGFM10 | Ibanez - YouTube Watch On

Signature Qs from Ibanez aren’t new – the company actually debuted its flagship headless electric guitar range with Ichika Nito’s first-ever signature model – but none are quite like this.

Here, Fernandes has elected for an Obsidian Black Low Gloss finish, which dazzles on top of a quilted maple top and next to gold hardware. The six-string also offers a matching gold pickguard and gold Q58 pickups.

At its core, it’s a standard Q model with some extra oomph, flashing a nyatoh body, a three-piece roasted maple/bubinga neck with a Parallel Wizard profile, and a roasted birdseye maple fretboard with mother of pearl inlays.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ibanez Mono-Tune bridge is joined by 24 jumbo stainless steel frets, while the pickups are tailored by master volume and tone controls, a five-way selector switch and Ibanez’s Alter switch that offers extra coil-pairing options.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The guitar has been “tailored for his percussive playing and highly-technical style”, most notably through slanted frets, which help facilitate his wide chord spreads and tapping licks.

“I chose the Q because I’m on tour all the time, and I need a guitar that is slim and easy to handle,” explains Fernandes, who spent a while deliberating over the final finish. “I’m in love with gold, especially with guitars. We looked for a color that would go with gold.

“We looked for rose and white, but we came down with black with the exotic wood. It’s an all-time classic. To now be a signature artist [with Ibanez] is a dream come true.”

It is without doubt the nicest-looking Quest model to date – and that's including the four new-look models we received earlier this summer.

Not only that, at $1,299, it's also only slightly more expensive than the standard HH Ibanez Quest ($999).

Visit Ibanez to find out more.