“Unlike anything before it”: Ibanez debuts the Twin Peaks – a two-mode wah pedal styled after John Frusciante’s favorite WH-10 unit

Ibanez has expanded its pedal arsenal with the unveiling of the TWP10 Twin Peaks wah pedal.

Though at first glance the TWP10 looks for all intents and purposes a standard wah – with an aesthetics throwback to an older cult classic Ibanez unit – the brand is insistent that this isn’t the case.

Instead, the TWP10 is dubbed “a new wah-wah pedal from Ibanez unlike anything before it”, opting for an unorthodox dual peak point operation in order to deliver an “entirely new pedal” design.

That means dual-inductor circuitry is used to utilize dual peak points at a higher and lower frequency, with a side-mounted Balance control knob serving to control the, erm, balance between the two frequency peaks.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ibanez) (Image credit: Ibanez)

In practice, rolling the Balance off accentuates the higher-frequency peak, while the lower-frequency peaks are emphasized when the parameter is cranked clockwise.

Other onboard controls include a versatile Tone mode switch, which navigates between High and Low modes. Whereas High mode is described as being slightly brighter in tonal character (and may require some guitar tone parameter manipulation to soften some frequencies), Low covers a more traditional frequency range.

A final Level parameter works to dictate the overall output, and can provide up to 6dB of boost, while a toe footswitch situated underneath the wah rocker is responsible for engaging and disengaging the effect.

As mentioned above, the TWP10 draws stylistically from a previous Ibanez pedal, the 1980s-era WH-10 – a cult classic stompbox that is notably John Frusciante’s favorite wah.

The original WH-10 has been reissued a handful of times over the years, and the latest incarnation – the WH10V3 – is considered one of the best wah pedals on the market today. Not only that, Frusciante has remained loyal to the WH10V3 since its release, and it remains an integral part of his 2023 pedalboard.

As for Ibanez’s latest unit, though, the TWP10 is available now from retailers for $192.

Head over to Ibanez for more information.