Iced Earth: 'Dystopia' Artwork, Release Date Revealed

Iced Earth have announced that their tenth studio album, Dystopia, will be released on October 18 via Century Media Records. The artwork has also been revealed, and can be seen below.

I've always been fascinated by the darker side of life," Schaffer said of the inspiration behind Dystopia. "Movies like Metropolis, Brazil, and The Matrix resonate with me. The same for albums like 2112, The Wall, and, of course,Operation: Mindcrime. Their images of a soulless, repressive society stuck with me over the years. It must be the sci-fi fan in me."

Dystopia will mark Iced Earth's first record to feature vocalist Stu Block(Into Eternity.) Block joined the band after the departure of long-time vocalist Matthew Barlow.

"You just can't ask for a better attitude," said Schaffer of Block. "Stu is so excited to be here. He brings a youthful exuberance to the band, which is a lot of fun. And he's a real dude. He's down to earth, and willing to try anything that Jim [Morris, co-producer, engineer] or I throw at him. He's stepping into the shoes in a very natural way."

"We're opening up a part of his voice and a style of singing that he didn't even really know he had," he continued. "We're exploring this whole new range. And we're just getting started. I believe Stu will continue to grow — and has the potential to grow — into one of the greats, one of the guys that will go down in metal history. If he stays on this course, with the attitude that he has, his willingness to learn, and his passion, he's destined for really great things. I firmly believe that."