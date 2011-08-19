ICS Vortex Streaming New Song, "Odin's Tree"

ICS Vortex is now streaming a new song, titled Odin's Tree, online. You can listen to it below.

ICS Vortex -- the former bassist for Dimmu Borgir and current vocalist/bassist in Borknagar -- will release his debut solo album, Storm Seeker, on August 22 through Century Media Records.

On Storm Seeker, Vortex says that the album is "a tribute to the fall and rise of my kind. A generation of misfits, born of hippies and raised by Satan."

This marks the second track from the album to appear online, and you can also stream the song "The Blackmobile" by scrolling down.