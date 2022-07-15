ICYMI, Gorillaz are playing a handful of shows in Australia this month

By ( ) published

They’ll be making fans Feel Good(, Inc.) in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide, plus at Splendour In The Grass

Gorillaz. Credit: Press/Supplied
(Image credit: Press/Supplied)

It’s been 12 long, tiring years since the last time Australian concertgoers saw Gorillaz – the genre-bending, metaversal genius of Blur’s Damon Albarn – live in the “flesh”. A lot has happened since then: the “band” have released two studio albums – Humanz in 2017 and The Now Now a year later – and debuted their ultra-collaborative Song Machine project to thunderous acclaim. Their live show has evolved tremendously, too, with some of the most dazzling visuals and hit-studded setlists they’ve ever put together.

Gorillaz will be taking that show Down Under this month, performing headline shows in Melbourne (Sunday July 24th at John Cain Arena), Sydney (Tuesday 26th at Qudos Bank Arena) and Adelaide (Thursday 28th at the Entertainment Centre). That first show has sold out, but tickets for the Sydney and Adelaide gigs can still be snagged via this link. The mini-tour comes alongside Gorillaz’s headlining spot at this year’s Splendour In The Grass – they’ll close out the first night Byron Bay festival’s comeback edition next Friday (July 22nd).

Joining Gorillaz for their headline shows will be Xhosa luminary Moonchild Sanelly, who dropped her stunning second album, Phases, last month. After having a bop to Gorillaz’s ‘Cracker Island’ (ft. Thundercat) below, you should check out Sanelly’s Ghetts-assisted banger ‘Strip Club’

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Ellie Robinson
Ellie Robinson

Ellie Robinson is an Australian writer, editor and dog enthusiast with a keen ear for pop-rock and a keen tongue for actual Pop Rocks. Their bylines include music rag staples like NME, BLUNT, Mixdown and, of course, Australian Guitar (on which they also serve as Editor-at-Large), but also less expected fare like TV Soap and Snowboarding Australia. Their go-to guitar is a Fender Player Tele, which, controversially, they only picked up after they’d joined the team at Australian Guitar. Before then, Ellie was a keyboardist – thankfully, the AG crew helped them see the light…