ICYMI, Gorillaz are playing a handful of shows in Australia this month

It’s been 12 long, tiring years since the last time Australian concertgoers saw Gorillaz – the genre-bending, metaversal genius of Blur’s Damon Albarn – live in the “flesh”. A lot has happened since then: the “band” have released two studio albums – Humanz in 2017 and The Now Now a year later – and debuted their ultra-collaborative Song Machine project to thunderous acclaim. Their live show has evolved tremendously, too, with some of the most dazzling visuals and hit-studded setlists they’ve ever put together.

Gorillaz will be taking that show Down Under this month, performing headline shows in Melbourne (Sunday July 24th at John Cain Arena), Sydney (Tuesday 26th at Qudos Bank Arena) and Adelaide (Thursday 28th at the Entertainment Centre). That first show has sold out, but tickets for the Sydney and Adelaide gigs can still be snagged via this link. The mini-tour comes alongside Gorillaz’s headlining spot at this year’s Splendour In The Grass – they’ll close out the first night Byron Bay festival’s comeback edition next Friday (July 22nd).

Joining Gorillaz for their headline shows will be Xhosa luminary Moonchild Sanelly, who dropped her stunning second album, Phases, last month. After having a bop to Gorillaz’s ‘Cracker Island’ (ft. Thundercat) below, you should check out Sanelly’s Ghetts-assisted banger ‘Strip Club’.