Iggy Pop Writing New Material with the Stooges

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Iggy Pop revealed that he has been working on new material with Stooges guitarist James Williamson.

When asked if he was writing new material with Williamson, the "Godfather of Punk" replied:

"Yeah, we started trading stuff by MP3 back and forth as soon as we started. We actually did get together this spring. He came to my house in Miami and we wrote 10 things. I think we like about half of them. One of the songs, 'Requiem For A Heavyweight,' is a really nice piece of music that James wrote on the dobro. We played it at a tribute concert to Ron Asheton in Michigan earlier this year. I was so nervous that I sang the first half of it an octave too high by accident. I sounded like I was the singer in America. I've always liked 'Sister Golden Hair' and 'Horse With No Name,' but I'm not that guy."

He continued: "I wrote another song about merchandising called 'Popular Pants.' We'll keep writing. I think he'd like to make an album and I'd like to make more the score for an intelligent video game. So as far as what the former might be, I don't know."

