Get IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube Nu-Tron III auto wah plugin for free throughout August

IK Multimedia is giving away its AmpliTube Nu-Tron III to all new and existing AmpliTube 5 users throughout August.

The second IK Multimedia giveaway in quick succession – after the Italian company announced it was offering its $130 T-RackS Comprexxor plugin for free to those who complete a brief survey (opens in new tab) – the AmpliTube Nu-Tron III is based on the Mu-Tron Automatic Wah from 1972.

The pedal – which became famous through its use with keyboards – features low-pass, bandpass and high-pass filters, which can be triggered from low to high frequency or vice versa.

The AmpliTube Nu-Tron III features the same three-knob user interface in a digital format, with Peak and Gain knobs, and a three-position filter switch.

In order to download the plugin for free, you’ll need to head to IK Multimedia and create an account if you don’t already have one, and head to your User Area. Next, use the pop-up messages to redeem your promotional item and sign up for the company’s newsletter, if you’re not already subscribed.

Following this, download and open the IK Product Manager, where you can click Manage My Products, and using the Software tab, click the Install and Authorize button to the right of AmpliTube 5.

Watch the video below for step-by-step visual instructions on how to download AmpliTube Nu-Tron III for free.

In other IK Multimedia news, the company earlier this year debuted ToneNET, a social-media-esque preset-sharing community for AmpliTube 5 where guitarists can follow other users and like and comment on their presets.