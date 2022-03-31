IK Multimedia launches ToneNET, a new preset-sharing community for AmpliTube 5

IK Multimedia has launched ToneNET, a new preset-sharing community for its all-encompassing guitar plugin modeling suite, AmpliTube 5.

Operating in a similar way to ToneCloud – Positive Grid's preset-sharing community for BIAS FX 2 – ToneNET is a free web platform that allows AmpliTube 5 users to exchange and upload presets, and find the latest signal chains from “VIP artists and brands”.

Usable from within any version of AmpliTube 5 – including the free Custom Shop edition – as well as via any web browser, ToneNET has social media-like functionality, enabling users to create their own music-based profile where they can upload audio demos and add music links, and follow other members.

Like social media platforms, ToneNET presents its users a continuously updated feed of the latest preset postings, which fellow users can like in order to add them to their personal library. Guitarists can also comment on one another's presets sharing their feedback.

In addition to the feed, users can browse and sort ToneNET presets by name, artist/band, song/album, user, rating and more.

Of course, some presets created will utilize gear contained only within specific AmpliTube 5 packs. If a preset contains gear not owned by the user, said gear can be activated via AmpliTube's Custom Shop and tested for three days for free.

A beta version of ToneNET is available now for all AmpliTube users, as IK Multimedia continues to add and refine features.

To check out ToneNET free of charge, head to IK Multimedia to download AmpliTube 5 CS.