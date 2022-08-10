Model your gear and turn it into a plugin with IK Multimedia’s new AmpliTube Tonex software

Hot on the heels of the announcement (opens in new tab) of its new AI Machine Modeling technology, IK Multimedia has unveiled a new software "ecosystem" called Tonex, which is designed to go hand in hand with the new tech.

While the AI Machine Modeling itself lets electric guitar players model the sound of any of their guitar amps, cabs or gain pedals, the Tonex software lets users turn those models into a plugin.

IK's AmpliTube Tonex consists of four products in total – Tonex for Mac/PC, the Tonex app, Tonex in ToneNET and Tonex Capture.

Tonex for Mac/PC works as a standalone or as plugin for all the major DAWs for guitarists, and has two main sections: the Machine Modeler, where the AI Machine Modeling Tone Models are captured and generated, and the Player, where the Tone Models can be searched, browsed, played and their sound customized.

The Player features a sound-editing section with a full EQ, noise-gate, pre and post compressor, depth and presence controls, a high-quality reverb and VIR, the company's Volumetric Impulse Response technology, with multi-IRs per cabinet.

Amps and cabinets captured as Tone Models can also be separated, so users can experiment with their own IRs or use the VIR to access hundreds of virtual cabs and IRs. All of this can then be saved into a Tone Model preset.



Tonex for Mac/PC will be available in three versions with the same exact features, but a different number of Tone Models included – Tonex SE (200 Tone Models), Tonex (400 Tone Models), and Tonex MAX (1,000 Tone Models). A free version will also be available for sampling.

Next is the Tonex app, which is available both as a stand-alone app or as an AU plugin for all major mobile DAWs, and includes the same Player section as Tonex Mac/PC software. The Tonex App and Mac/PC software Tone Model library work in sync, so any user's collection of Tone Models can be played on any device.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Tonex SE will ring up at $/€99 until September (when its price will increase to $/€149), Tonex will be priced at $/€149 until September (with an increase to $/€249 afterwards), while Tonex MAX comes in at $/€249 until September, when its price will up to $/€399.

Tonex Capture, meanwhile, is available for $/€199 for now, with the price going up to $/€249 in September. Tonex SE is included with the purchase of Capture.

For more info on all things Tonex, visit IK Multimedia's website (opens in new tab).