IK Multimedia’s iRig Pro Quattro I/O is a mobile interface with four mic/instrument preamps

IK Multimedia has announced a new multi-track mobile audio interface, the iRig Pro Quattro I/O, which features 24-bit, 96kHz conversion and four mic/instrument preamps.

The Pro Quattro is reminiscent of the ever-popular Zoom field recorders, such as the H6, which have become ubiquitous across the content creation and music industries.

However, unlike the Zoom units, it doesn’t rely on SD storage and is not a standalone field recorder; instead, it acts as an interface and connects directly to your mobile device or laptop to record.

It features four mic/instrument inputs, located on the sides and top of the unit, as well as two balanced XLR outputs. Other connections include an RCA and 1/8” line-in, as well as MIDI I/O. There are physical level control dials for each input, plus dials for line-out and headphone volume, alongside a colorful LED level display.

All in all, the iRig Pro Quattro looks like it offers a tactile, considered set of controls – ideal for those who wish to avoid getting sunk by clunky accompanying apps when recording on the fly. It also comes with a separate power supply, meaning you aren’t dependent on the sole USB slot for power (though it can still be charged via USB).

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Under the hood, there are some useful features for musicians and content producers, including a built-in limiter and the ability to engage inputs 3 and 4 as safety channels, which will automatically record back-up audio at 12 dB lower than the main input.

Elsewhere, the Loopback+ feature lets you use channels 3 and 4 to route your audio in and out of apps for processing, and then sends it back into channels 1 and 2, which will supply the audio to your streaming app.

It’s a fairly comprehensive feature set and it will be interesting to see how it distinguishes itself from the likes of Zoom’s well-established H6. Especially as the latter offers the same 24-bit/96kHz recording quality and USB audio interface option, but also brings standalone functionality and SD storage to the table for the same price.

The iRig Pro Quattro I/O is shipping now and available from $349 / €349. Head to IK Multimedia for more information.