IK Multimedia is giving away its AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier model for free

IK Multimedia is giving away its AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier Head – which it describes as “the standard for modern high-gain heavy guitar tone” – for free until May 2.

A faithful recreation of the iconic Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier, the software boasts the same triple-channel configuration as its namesake, with each channel sporting Presence, Master Volume and Gain controls as well as a three-band EQ (Bass, Mid, Treble).

To claim the emulation, users need to install the free AmpliTube 5 Custom Shop – which also contains 39 other amps, pedals, cabs, mics and rack FX, for further crafting the tone of the Triple Rec – and use the 'Restore My Purchases' function.

In addition, IK Multimedia is releasing new artist presets for the software on its website each week until May 2.

The Triple Rectifier is an evolution of one of the most iconic metal amps of all time, the Dual Rectifier. The latter played a major role in shaping the sound of metal, grunge and other gain-heavy genres at the time, and continues to be a highly sought-after model among amp enthusiasts.

So, if you're looking to kit out your digital rig with some of the most formidable metal tones available at no cost, head over to IK Multimedia.