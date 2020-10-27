Is IK Multimedia about to launch AmpliTube 5?

IK Multimedia is the master of the grand product tease, and this past week saw the arrival of its latest preview – leaving guitarists to speculate that AmpliTube 5 is on the horizon.

The new video, which looks closer to a Hollywood blockbuster than any kind of computer-based modeling software, depicts an astronaut landing on an alien planet, before encountering a chrome structure that looks an awful lot like a guitar pick.

At the end of the clip, IK promises ‘Landing soon… October 29’.

Besides the guitar pick hint, keen-memoried IK fans have also noted that AmpliTube 4 launched on October 29, 2015, so the timing is suspiciously perfect.

There’s also the small matter of AmpliTube’s old rival, Native Instruments’ Guitar Rig, receiving its first major update in nine years just last month, with the launch of Guitar Rig 6 Pro.

IK Multimedia has collaborated with a number of big-name guitarists – including Joe Satriani and Brian May – on recent signature releases, so we’re hoping to see more A-star models and artists with this latest effort.

Will IK deliver the goods? We’ll just have to wait until October 29 to find out...