IK Multimedia Releases AmpliTube Slash App Featuring Models of Slash's Amps and Effects

IK Multimedia has released AmpliTube Slash, a new app for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Mac/PC that lets you play, practice and record with Slash’s signature pedals and amplifiers.

All versions of AmpliTube Slash feature models of the gear used by Slash in the studio and live. These include his Marshall amps and signature effect pedals. You'll also find a comprehensive collection of Slash’s tone settings, which are provided as starting points for tone tweaking or playing along.

AmpliTube Slash provides a fully integrated multi-track recording studio for capturing ideas quickly and easily or producing entire songs and compositions. A song player section gives users the ability to play along with songs or backing tracks by importing them directly from their device library or computer.

“My new album, Apocalyptic Love, was entirely written while we were on tour,” Slash said. “If we're not performing' we’re traveling, so there is little time for creating music. By using my iPhone along with IK’s AmpliTube and iRig, I was able to capture whatever ideas I had swimming in my head, usually around 4 a.m.”

[[ Slash adorns the cover of the July 2012 issue of Guitar World. It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store. ]]

“AmpliTube iRig comes in really handy for on-the-go practicing, recording or just jamming on different ideas –- even if it’s on the bus -– it’s right with me all the time," Slash added. “I’ll do some tweaks on the Marshalls, but there are also different effects that are available including distortion, chorus, auto wah and more.”

IK worked with Slash to model his entire rig, including two classic rock amplifiers, the Marshall JCM Slash Edition Silver Jubilee and the Marshall AFD100. Both feature Slash’s favorite 1960 Marshall speaker cabinet. Together with these amps, users can choose from six stompbox effects, including Slash’s signature Delay, Gate, Octave/Fuzz, Chorus, Booster and Wah/Distortion.

The rig is fully configurable so that the signal chain can be freely customized depending upon the device used: 3 stompbox effects into an amp and cabinet on the iPhone/iPod touch; 4 stompbox effects and amp/cabinet/mic on the iPad, and up to 12 stompbox effect combinations into dual amp/cab/mic/room on the Mac/PC.

AmpliTube Slash for iPhone and iPad are now available from the App Store now for $9.99/€7.99. Existing users of AmpliTube for iPhone, iPod touch or iPad can purchase AmpliTube Slash as an in-app purchase for $9.99/€7.99, or individual models a la carte starting at $2.99/€1.99.

For Mac/PC users, AmpliTube Slash can be purchased inside AmpliTube Custom Shop for $79.99/€59.99 (excluding taxes), or individual models can be purchased a' la carte starting from $5 each.

Order AmpliTube Slash for iPhone here and AmpliTube Slash for iPad here.

AmpliTube Custom Shop can be downloaded for free here

For more information on AmpliTube Slash, visit amplitube.com/slash. For all other software products and guitar interfaces, visit ikmultimedia.com.