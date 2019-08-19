IK Multimedia teases Brian May AmpliTube

IK Multimedia has dropped a teaser video for a mysterious new product and, well, we have an inking of just what the company might have in store.

If the spinning sixpence doesn’t give it away, perhaps the music, and the Tones That Will Rock You tagline, offer a hint.

Still unsure? Well, there’s a full-on glamor shot of Queen guitarist Brian May’s iconic Red Special to boot.

With any luck, we’ll hear more about IK’s upcoming product, which, by all accounts, looks to be a Brian May AmpliTube that will follow in the fashion of similar Slash and Dimebag Darrell offerings, very soon.

Keep checking back for updates on this killer Queen product.