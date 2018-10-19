IK Multimedia Announces New Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection for AmpliTube

IK Multimedia has announced the Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection for AmpliTube, which models the legendary guitarist’s rig from Pantera's iconic 1990 album Cowboys From Hell.

The collection features nine new models—two amps, two cabinets and five stompboxes—and was developed in collaboration with Dimebag’s longtime guitar tech Grady Champion. You can see the full list of models below.

Available as a desktop app and DAW plugin, the CFH Collection features IK’s Dynamic Interaction Modelling, which aims to capture the nuance and character of every component.

The Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection is available for preorder via IK Multimedia for the introductory price of $79.99. The Collection ships from November, after which the regular price will be $99.99.

For more info on the collection, head on over to ikmultimedia.com.

STOMPBOXES

6-Band EQ - Six-band graphic EQ based on a unit by MXR; used to shape and boost sound before the amp.

Pre EQ 3 - Three-Band Parametric EQ based on the Furman PQ-3; offers great flexibility for sound shaping.

Flanger Doubler - Based on an MXR Flanger Doubler, offering two effects in one. Primarily used by Dime in "doubler mode" to thicken in his overall tone.

Dime Wah - Based on the Dunlop Cry Baby GCB95. Modelled with precise attention to Dime's lead tones.

Dime Noise Gate - Fast and very responsive; based on the Rocktron Hush IIB model.

AMPLIFIERS

Darrell From Hell 100 - Modelled to meticulously mirror the highly coveted Randall RG 100ES solid-state, 120 watt amplifier. The sound and tone of this amp became famous when Dime started using it in the early Pantera days.

Jazz Amp 120CFH - Based on the 1986 Roland JC-120, this stereo amp was used on the song Cemetery Gates. Fine-tuned to match the exact tone heard on the album.