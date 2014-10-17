IK Multimedia's AmpliTube for iPhone/iPad Adds iOS 8 Support, ENGL Amps, Drum Packs and More

AmpliTube for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. The ultimate mobile guitar and bass multi-effects processor app now includes new features and gear that complement its comprehensive recording functions and vast collection of virtual equipment.

With its two new high-gain ENGL amps, direct iRig BlueBoard integration, 8-track recorder (on the iPhone and iPod Touch version), cross-app file and purchase sharing, new Loop Drummer Style Packs and more, the new AmpliTube for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch is the most powerful version to date.

The earth-shaking gain of ENGL

AmpliTube's amplifier section is about to get a whole lot louder. The latest version introduces two new offerings from ENGL, an innovative German manufacturer whose high-gain amps are tailored to provide that supremely righteous tonality coveted by metal, classic rock and modern hard rock players. The amp heads in AmpliTube are based on the meticulously engineered virtual models found in AmpliTube 3 for Mac and PC.

The ENGL E650: An all-tube head that can conjure up classic rock-god tones from the Eighties and Nineties as well as the heavy crunch and distortion of tomorrow's tone connoisseurs.

The ENGL Powerball: An amp head that's earned its reputation as one of the most powerful and versatile modern high-gain amplifiers off the potent combination of its brutal rhythm tones, super high-gain lead tones and ultra-clean tones.

Both amp heads are available as in-app purchases, which means AmpliTube's collection of amps is bigger than ever before. And to coincide with this, AmpliTube now lets users transfer their purchased gear between versions and devices, such as from AmpliTube for iPad to AmpliTube for iPhone/iPod Touch (limited to 10 device transfers per user).

Take control with iRig BlueBoard

Though AmpliTube is fully controllable from the touchscreen, it really comes alive when paired with IK's iRig BlueBoard Bluetooth pedal controller. iRig BlueBoard gives users a wireless stompbox-like experience with four assignable buttons that can be used to trigger effects and swap presets from the floor. The latest version of AmpliTube makes the pairing even more seamless and powerful by adding built-in support and a new mode that allows for global control of AmpliTube's robust built-in recorder.

Eight tracks of tone

AmpliTube has always let players record their sessions via its built-in recorder. The latest version expands this capability by giving iPhone and iPod touch users the ability to expand from a single-track to an 8-track recorder through in-app purchase. That means that iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users have the same multitrack recording functionality, which is perfect for AmpliTube's new project sharing feature. Now users can share their recordings and music projects across different versions and across different devices via iTunes File Sharing.

Powerful Drums

For practicing and recording, AmpliTube features a powerful drum module called Loop Drummer. Like a virtual session musician, it provides rock-solid rhythm tracks that sync with AmpliTube's recorder. The latest version of AmpliTube builds on this by adding additional Style Packs for purchase from the in-app store.

Style Packs include 64 loops each, and provide eight different song-construction kits based around a core drumbeat style. The new Style Packs include 5 alternate versions of existing AmpliTube favorites - BLUES 2, FUNKY 2, METAL 2, POP 2 and ROCK 2 — plus three exciting new styles — JAZZ, LATIN and REGGAE. Now, no matter their style, guitar players and bassists will be able to practice with a drummer anywhere.

And a whole lot more

AmpliTube has also been optimized in a number of more subtle ways: It's fully compatible with iOS 8, the new operating system for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Its MIDI control has been improved by adding more assignable parameters to the built-in recorder. It's now compatible with Audiobus on iOS 8. Its latency and MIDI control have both been improved. And its quick start guide has been replaced by multi-language dynamic tooltips available in English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese.

Pricing and availability

The new version of AmpliTube is a complimentary update for existing users of all versions of AmpliTube, and it's available now on the App StoreSM as a free or paid app for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch for only $19.99/¤17.99 for new users.

The new ENGL E650 and ENGL Powerball amp heads are available via in-app purchase for $6.99/¤5.99 each. Each new Loop Drummer 2 Style Pack is available via in-app purchase for $3.99/¤3.59.

For more information, visit amplitube.com.