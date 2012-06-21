Incubus to Release Live CD/DVD in August

This August, California alt-rock quintet Incubus will be released a brand new live album and DVD titled Incubus HQ Live.

Set to be released in three different variations, Incubus HQ Live was recorded during the band's six free shows on Los Angeles' La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood last summer. It will be available as a a live album, live CD/DVD set and a special edition featuring two live discs. The full track listing can be found below.

Incubus released their latest album, If Not Now, When?, last July.

Incubus HQ Live Track Listing:

CD

'Intro'

'Nice To Know You'

'Circles'

'Wish You Were Here '

'Privilege'

'The Warmth'

'Stellar'

'Drive'

'Megalomaniac'

'Just A Phase'

'Anna Molly'

'Promises, Promises'

'Love Hurts'

'Pardon Me'

'If Not Now, When?'

'Adolescents'

DVD

'Wish You Were Here'

'Circles'

'Consequence'

'11am'

'Promises, Promises'

'Anna Molly'

'Rogues'

'Isadore'

'Just A Phase'

'Glass'

'In The Company Of Wolves'

'Nice to Know You'

'I Miss You'

'Pantomime'

'Megalomaniac'

'Blood On The Ground'

'Nowhere Fast'

'Adolescents'

'If Not Now, When?'

The tracklisting for 'Incubus HQ Live: Special Edition' is as follows:

CD One

'Intro'

'Nice To Know You'

'Circles'

'Wish You Were Here'

'11am'

'Are You In?'/Riders On The Storm'

'Aqueous Transmission'

'Privilege'

'The Warmth'

'Stellar'

'Make Yourself'

'Drive'

'I Miss You'

'Crowded Elevator'

CD Two

'Megalomaniac'

'Just A Phase'

'Sick Sad Little World'

'Anna Molly'

'Pantomime'

'Promises, Promises'

'In The Company Of Wolves'

'Love Hurts'

'Switchblade'

'Pardon Me'

'If Not Now, When?'

'The Original'

'Adolescents'

'Tomorrow’s Food'

DVD

'Wish You Were Here'

'Circles'

'Consequence'

'11am'

'Promises, Promises'

'Anna Molly'

'Rogues'

'Isadore'

'Just A Phase'

'Glass'

'In The Company Of Wolves'

'Nice to Know You'

'I Miss You'

'Pantomime'

'Megalomaniac'

'Blood On The Ground'

'Nowhere Fast'

'Adolescents'

'If Not Now, When?'