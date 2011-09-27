Indie-Folk Band The Bailey Hounds Cover Pantera's "The Great Southern Trendkill"

Indie folk rock and Pantera are not two things mentioned often in the same breath, but today is one of those rare occasions. Philadelphia-based indie-folk band The Bailey Hounds recently performed an acoustic cover of Pantera's "The Great Southern Trendkill." The results? Watch the video below and decide for yourself.

The cover follows in the footsteps of some unlikely metal covers, like Tori Amos' take on Slayer's "Raining Blood" or Ryan Adams' cover of Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years."

The Bailey Hounds will release their first album, Along The Gallows, on October 30.