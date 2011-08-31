Ryan Adams Records Acoustic Version of Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years"

Alt-country/rock singer Ryan Adams has just released an acoustic cover of Iron Maiden's classic song, "Wasted Years." You can listen to the track below.

The cover, while not actually appearing on the album, was presumably released to help promote Adams' upcoming studio effort, Ashes & Fire, which is due out on October 11. The album will feature contributions from Norah Jones.

"Waster Years," of course, comes from Iron Maiden's 1986 album, Somewhere in Time.

Ryan Adams - "Wasted Years" (Iron Maiden Cover) by TwentyFourBit.com