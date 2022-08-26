Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: Muse – How two metal titans inspired their heaviest songs yet!

The latest issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe.

Cover Feature:

Muse – A New Dimension! Matt Bellamy on writing Muse's heaviest songs yet. Plus! Total Guitar goes in-depth with a detailed breakdown of Matt's technique and profiles the top 10 greatest Muse songs as voted for by the readers of GuitarWorld.com

Interviews:

Dave Mustaine

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine shaped the sound of thrash metal with his fast right hand. And now, having survived cancer, he's in no mood to slow down

The Big Moon

How motherhood and lockdown inspired the band to write their most confident album yet

Derek Trucks

As the Tedeschi Trucks Band deliver a quadruple album bonanza, slide guitar maestro Derek Trucks reveals the source of his gargantuan tones and emotive power

Guthrie Govan

“It quickly became clear to me that the guitar is a typewriter” – inside the mind of one of the greatest guitarists on Earth!

Learn To Play:

Foo Fighters – Times Like These

Blue Öyster Cult – (Don't Fear) The Reaper

Pharrell Williams – Happy

KT Tunstall – Other Side Of The World

Reviews:

Guild Surfliner electric guitar

Universal Audio UAFX amp pedals

Manson Meta MBM-2 and MBM-2SF electric guitars

Soundlad Liverpool Scran drive pedal

Plus!

First Steps In Guitar: Easy funk riffs

Chord Clinic: How to use slash chords

Free G7th Performance 3 Capo worth £39.95 when you subscribe to Total Guitar!

Plus! Huge savings on the magazine price when you subscribe for six months.

Click here (opens in new tab) to purchase a single copy, or click here (opens in new tab) to subscribe.